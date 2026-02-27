Freehold hotel opportunity in the heart of Bass Coast

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THE George Bass Hotel is an exceptional chance to acquire a landmark freehold pub complete with fit-out and ready for a relaunch.

Offering solid foundations, strong local recognition and a high-profile position, this property is primed for new owners to restore and elevate its former popularity and reputation.

Positioned just off the Bass Highway in the township of Bass, the hotel captures constant traffic flow between Melbourne, Phillip Island and the spectacular Bass Coast coastline.

Its accessibility makes it a natural stop for holidaymakers, weekend explorers and the many locals travelling between Grantville, Woolamai, Corinella, Coronet Bay, San Remo and Wonthaggi, as well as a hub for Bass locals to gather.

The George Bass Hotel is generously fitted out and designed to operate seamlessly across several customer segments.

The venue features a welcoming sports bar with ample seating, a comfortable bistro lounge ideal for family dining, multiple indoor and outdoor sitting areas, a convenient drive-through bottle shop and a spacious three-bedroom owner’s or manager’s residence.

Well-maintained back-of-house facilities, storage areas and upgraded amenities complete the package.

With its broad layout and infrastructure the property offers considerable scope for repositioning, whether as a revitalised local pub, dining destination, live music venue or mixed-use hospitality hub.

Set on a substantial 3,935sqm township-zoned allotment, the hotel boasts an impressive 90-metre frontage enhancing visibility and future development flexibility.

The property is offered with vacant possession inclusive of all existing furniture, fittings, chattels, plant and equipment on a where-is, as-is basis, excluding the billiard tables and children’s arcade games.

This provides incoming operators with a near turn-key platform for reopening.

The Bass Coast is one of Victoria’s most dynamic coastal regions renowned for its thriving tourism economy and strong year-round visitor numbers.

With Phillip Island a renowned national and international tourist destination, unspoiled coastlines, surf beaches and nature reserves, growing residential communities and significant investment in local infrastructure, hospitality venues along this corridor are well positioned for growth.

A flourishing food, wine and hospitality scene attracting both locals and travellers adds to the appeal.

With continued population growth and increasing travel to the region, the George Bass Hotel represents a rare opportunity to secure a freehold hotel in a prime Bass Coast location.

Contact Scott Andersen on 0409 785 846 for further information or to arrange an inspection.