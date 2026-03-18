Frustration grows over Kilcunda beach access concerns

Allan Richardson from the Kilcunda Community Association says the community is still waiting for answers about erosion and beach access near the Lionel Rose car park. W02_1126

FRUSTRATION is continuing to mount among the Kilcunda community as questions remain unanswered regarding beach access and erosion management at the Lionel Rose car park.

The Sentinel-Times first reported on erosion threatening the Bass Coast Rail Trail in November last year, though members of the Kilcunda Community Association say little has changed and communication from relevant authorities has been limited.

Committee member Allan Richardson said the association has tried repeatedly to get updates from Bass Coast Shire Council and Parks Victoria but has struggled to find clear information about plans for the site.

“Very, very little has happened,” he said.

“I’ve been asking and checking their websites but it’s hard to locate anything. From what I can see they’ve put some survey pegs in, so something might be happening, but they’re not really coming forward with much information. The community is left in the dark about what the grand plan is for that rail trail.”

The staircase linking the Lionel Rose car park to Kilcunda East Beach was destroyed in 2020, and the area has remained a concern for locals ever since.

Mr Richardson said despite erosion not worsening over summer, the absence of a proper access point has created new problems.

“The beach has actually come back a little bit over summer because we haven’t had the big swells, but people are climbing down the sand dune to get to the beach.

Now you’ve got multiple tracks forming down the dune, which is causing more erosion,” he said.

The site is split between two authorities - Parks Victoria managing the beach and dunes, and Bass Coast Shire Council responsible for the rail trail on top of the dunes.

“Parks is ultimately responsible for the beach access, and the council is responsible for the rail trail, but between the two of them they just don’t seem to be working very well together,” Mr Richardson said.

“The two of them really need to coordinate to get a solution.”

There is also community concern the rail trail may be realigned away from the cliff edge to avoid ongoing erosion.

“We’d love to keep the rail trail in that position because it’s an iconic part of the trail with amazing views, but there’s a concern council might eventually reroute it down to the car park and back up again,” Mr Richardson said.

“There’s been no confirmation of that though.”

Parks Victoria Area Chief Ranger Gerard Delaney said his organisation was working with council to keep the rail trail open and ensure there were safe places for visitors to access Kilcunda beach, noting a safe access point exists 400 metres west with signage directing visitors.

Despite this, beachgoers continue sliding down the dunes from the Lionel Rose car park, worsening erosion.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Mr Richardson said.

“We know there’s a lot going on across the municipality with places like Inverloch and Silverleaves, but we think the minimum is that we should have access to our local beach.”

Bass Coast Shire Council has been contacted for comment.