Fuel price shock rocks fishing industry

LOCAL fishermen have been forced to absorb a 30 per cent hike in the cost of fuel with fish prices remaining steady despite diesel fuel reaching up to $2.64/litre.

Skipper Gary Robinson and son Strahan refuelling their boat Altain before heading across Bass Strait to fish for gummy shark off the Tasmanian coast. B17_1126

LOCAL fishermen have been forced to absorb a 30 per cent hike in the cost of fuel with fish prices remaining steady despite diesel fuel reaching up to $2.64/litre.

Fuel can make up approximately one-third of a commercial fisherman’s operating costs.

Wolfgang Platzer, general manager of the San Remo Fisherman’s Co-Op, said the price of fuel was changing daily but despite some issues with fuel availability in other areas of Australia that was not the case in San Remo.

“Fishermen have to consider whether they go out, and how far they go out because fish prices have not increased,” said Mr Platzer.

“Commercial fishermen will have to re-assess which fishing grounds they go to.

It has happened so fast some fishermen may take a break and come back when fuel prices have steadied.”

According to Mr Platzer the main local catch is principally gummy shark which fishermen sell direct to the fish markets.

“Although there is no immediate threat to the fish supply that could change,” he said.

Shark boat Altain, which is normally based at Port Fairy, refuelled at San Remo.

Skipper Gary Robinson said his costs have increased by 30 per cent.

“Each fill takes 11,000 litres so that’s an extra $6,000,” said Mr Robinson.

Mr Robinson and his son Strahan fish for ten days at a time off the coast of Tasmania.

“It’s a long way from Port Fairy,” he said.

“We are out fishing for long periods at a time.”

Although all his costs are up Mr Robinson said fuel availability was not an issue at the moment.

Mr Robinson expects to use 4,000 litres of fuel for his return trip to Tasmania.

Mr Robinson said gummy shark was available all year round and catches are stable.

“Buy local Australian product and stop supporting imported food,” he said.

Although fish prices have remained stable shoppers have been warned Easter could put increased pressure on available fish supplies particularly from interstate.

The price of crayfish is now hovering around $150/kg due to heavy demand from China.