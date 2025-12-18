GSHS Auxiliary volunteers and board chair rewarded for service

Governor's award presented to Helen Taylor, Robyn Powney, and Julie Drysdale at Gippsland Southern Health Service's final AGM in December.

THREE long-serving volunteer members of the Lyrebird Auxiliary and a retiring board chair have been recognised for more than 50 years’ combined contribution to Gippsland Southern Health Service.

Auxiliary members Robyn Powney, Julie Drysdale and Helen Taylor received Governor’s Awards at GSHS’s 33rd and final AGM on December 11.

In presenting the awards, deputy board chairs Gwen Scheffer and Linda McCorey said the Lyrebird Auxiliary trio had made a huge contribution to the health service and the community.

Helen Taylor joined the auxiliary in February 2012 and served as secretary and assistant secretary. Robyn Powney and Julie Drysdake both joined in July 2013.

“During their time with the auxiliary, Helen, Robyn and Julie have shown a strong loyalty to GSHS and our community needs and have been keen to identify any possible equipment purchases for the auxiliary to raise funds for,” Ms Scheffer and Ms McCorey said.

“They are very deserving of GSHS governor’s awards.”

During the AGM, outgoing board chair Athina Georgiou was also recognised with a Governor’s Award for her “outstanding service and leadership” over eight years on the board and five years as chair.

She was described by her deputies as an exceptional leader. “Her vision and dedication have profoundly shaped GSHS,” they said.

“Her unwavering commitment to public health, social equity and system reform and experience in financial, clinical and human resource governance has guided our organisation through a range of complexities with integrity and foresight.”

They said Ms Georgiou fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence and ensured that the community remained at the heart of every board decision.