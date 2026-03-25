Harmony Week lunch at Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden

Students and staff of Bass Coast Adult Learning shared traditional food with guests and members of the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden as part of Harmony Week.

Stella Hitchins, Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead and Carol Sheerman are celebrating Harmony Week at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden.

A MULTI-CULTURAL lunch at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden was one of the highlights of Harmony Week on the Bass Coast.

Students and staff of Bass Coast Adult Learning shared traditional food with guests and members of the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden in a delightful garden setting.

The garden was a sea of orange symbolising inclusiveness, respect and belonging.

The Harmony Week event brought people together through music, dance, storytelling, art and food, creating a warm and welcoming space to share cultures and experiences.

The day showcased the rich traditions and stories of Bass Coast’s diverse community.

Contributors and performers included BCAL Art Teacher Camille Monet for the colourful costumes and lanterns, Invy Horn Jam, Mal Webb, Kylie Morrigan, Lisa and Miguel Ovejero, and the BCAL Music Group, Wonthaggi Circle Dancers, Matua (Uncle) Arnold Tihema, Wonthaggi Drumming Circle, Tracey Miller and the Archies Creek District Choir, Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Harvest Centre and Mitchell House.

Bass Coast Shire supported the event with Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead in attendance and Cr Mat Morgan joining a deep listening circle at the Goods Shed Artspace.

Dr Laura Brearley was thanked for the dedication and organisation that brought this beautiful event to life, which included a colourful diversity parade through Apex Park.

“The theme for Harmony Week is everyone belongs,” said Dr Brearley.

The day’s activities showcased intercultural Eco Arts collaborations and explored connections between cultures, community members and the natural world.