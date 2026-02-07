Have your say on a future vision for the Summerland Peninsula

Phillip Island Nature Parks Visitor Engagement Guide Josh Collier shows visitors around the Summerland Peninsula.

PHILLIP Island Nature Parks is seeking further feedback from the community for the development of the Summerland Peninsula Master Plan.

The Nature Parks is working with the Phillip Island and Bass Coast community and key stakeholders to shape a precinct-wide vision for eco-tourism and recreational experiences that better integrates with the conservation values of the peninsula.

General Manager for Infrastructure and Planning Jarvis Weston said there has been a comprehensive consultation process to date and further engagement is a precursor to the release of a draft plan.

“We know how important this significant landscape is to many, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to express their long-term aspirations for the Summerland Peninsula,” Mr Weston said.

The Nature Parks would like to explore ways for people to access the greater area without compromising their user experience or impacting habitat and wildlife, and ensure traditional Bunurong culture was evident to all community and visitors.

“We are looking to refresh the Master Plan first developed in 2012, re-set our vision for the next 20 to 30 years and explore opportunities that work harmoniously with our conservation efforts, habitat restoration and eco-tourism.”

The Summerland Peninsula is home to Australia’s largest little penguin colony, with an estimated 40,000 breeding penguins now calling Phillip Island home.

The colony’s remarkable recovery is a direct result of the Victorian Government’s historic buyback of the Summerland Estate, which saw 774 housing lots purchased between 1985 and 2010 in what was the largest residential buyback in the state’s history.

Penguin numbers have grown from around 12,000 in the 1980s to their current levels thanks to dedicated conservation efforts including habitat restoration, revegetation and pest control programs.

The Nobbies Centre remains closed while planning is underway for the updated Master Plan, with the Nature Parks seeking to ensure any further investment in the facility helps achieve the community’s long-term aspirations for the site.

Construction of Stage three of the Penguin Parade boardwalk redevelopment is also expected to begin in early 2026 and run through to mid-2027 to avoid disrupting the penguin breeding season.

The Nature Parks has extended the stakeholder consultation stage to report back to the community on what they have heard so far, and to seek feedback on high-level concepts.

“The consultation process will help inform and guide decision making prior to the release of a draft plan for public comment this year.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the local community and key stakeholders to shape the way that future generations will experience this incredible coast.”

The draft plan is expected for public exhibition in April-May, with the final Master Plan delivered in June-July.

The next stage of the project will include a detail design of the Nobbies Precinct later this year.

To have your say visit Phillip Island Nature Parks online to learn more about the project and complete the online survey.

Drop-in consultation sessions will be held upstairs at the North Pier Hotel on Wednesday, February 11 from 9am to 11am, 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7pm, and at the Penguin Parade Visitor Centre on Saturday, February 14 from 12pm to 2pm.

Email your thoughts and ideas to community@penguins.org.au