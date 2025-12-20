Inverloch Carols always a crowd pleaser

Wonthaggi’s U3A choir was in fine voice for Carols in the Glade at Inverloch. B68_5025

NOTHING could dampen the spirits of the big crowd that turned out for the annual Carols in the Glade at Inverloch despite the forecast of a wet ending to the night.

After rehearsing for six weeks a medley of show-stopping dance tunes performed by 45 young dancers from the Care Love Dance school soon had the audience tapping their feet for this special once-only Christmas performance.

Jeff Robertson, chair of Christmas Carols in the Glade, said it was one of the biggest crowds he could remember. The night’s entertainment included the U3A choir, the inter-church community band, Care Love Dancers, Inverloch Primary School, Wonthaggi Youth Brass Band, and soloists Alana Eddy, Jan Blake and Karen Cross.

Organised by the churches of Inverloch and Wonthaggi, the major sponsors for Carols in the Glade were Bass Coast Shire Council and the Inverloch Community Bendigo Bank.

“It is always a night for families to come along and enjoy the festivities,” Mr Robertson said.

“We were blessed with perfect weather.”

Among the attractions was a Lions Club sausage sizzle and fairy floss for the children.