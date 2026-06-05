Inverloch firm raises $6000 for cancer fight

From left, Paul Deery, Bass Coast Mayor Brett Tessari, Wayne Champan, Darren Brown, Ross Lovett and Robyn Hodson at the Deery Consulting Biggest Morning Tea.

INVERLOCH engineering firm Deery Consulting has raised about $6,000 for the Cancer Council after hosting its sixth Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

The event was held on Wednesday May 28 at the firm’s Dixon Street office, where about 80 people gathered to connect, relax and reflect over a cuppa and treats.

Office manager Robyn Hodson was MC for the morning, which featured a lucky number draw, raffles and silent auctions.

Special guest Elly Poletti spoke about her journey from country girl to the music industry, and about watching her father battle cancer when she was younger.

The South Gippsland musician reached the top six on The Voice Australia in 2023 and is known for her soulful tributes to artists such as Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Bass Coast Mayor Brett Tessari also spoke, thanking Paul Deery, Ms Hodson and the whole Deery team for hosting such a wonderful community event for an important cause.

Cr Tessari has attended most of the firm’s morning teas and said he looked forward to them each year.

A moment of silence was held to pay tribute to the people and reasons that brought guests together on the day.

More than 33 local businesses, community groups and individuals donated goods and services for the event, with every dollar raised going to the Cancer Council.

Ms Hodson said the support from the community was overwhelming.

“The support from our community blows us away every year, people are so generous and we are very grateful,” she said.

A final total is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.