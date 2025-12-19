Inverloch Men’s Shed donates garden boost to Kirrak House

Trevor Howard, along with Inverloch Men’s Shed members, President Trevor Key, Vice President Matt McDonald, Paul Cross and Cam Liddicoat with Kirrak House residents Brian Williams and Ida Rammage. W05_5025

KIRRAK House residents now have a brighter backyard to enjoy after the Inverloch Men’s Shed donated six handmade planter boxes, complete with a collection of pot plants to help get them started.

At 10.30am on Thursday, December 11, several members of the Inverloch Men’s Shed arrived for a handover ceremony. The group first unloaded the planter boxes, before setting them in place underneath the residents’ windows, chatting with them as they inspected the new additions. Even Kirrak House’s much-loved dog, Max, couldn’t resist the excitement, bounding straight over to the planters the moment they touched the pavement.

The idea for the planter boxes started close to home for Kirrak House. Resident Brian Williams was once a founding member of the Inverloch Men’s Shed, and his wife, Helen, first suggested the project. With her encouragement, the men got to work. Vice president Matt McDonald said the support from Bunnings made a huge difference. The timber was donated to the shed entirely free of charge, and they were noticeably beaming with appreciation.

“They give us space when we do our sausage sizzles, and we have a lot to do with them. We have a great relationship with Bunnings,” Mr McDonald said.

Men’s Shed president Trevor Key agreed.

“When we first put our Men’s Shed up, Bunnings donated all the plants. We’ve always had a great relationship.”

Mr Key said the planter boxes took around two months from start to finish, including organisation, gaining the materials, and of course,

building. He spoke at the handover ceremony and thanked Kirrak House for embracing the project.

“Firstly, on behalf of the Shed, I’d like to thank Kirrak House for giving us the opportunity to do this. An integral part of the Shed is doing community work, and we really appreciate it. We get a lot of support from our community, and we love to give it back, not only to help with men’s health, but also to give back to the community in general.”

The Inverloch Men’s Shed is always happy to take requests from the community, whether it’s building or repairing something. If it’s within their capabilities, they’re always willing to lend a hand. If you would like more information on what the Inverloch Men’s Shed get up to, you can visit their website at inverlochmensshed.com.au.