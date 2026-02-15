Is Lohr Avenue the fatal flaw in council’s one-way road plan?

THE Bass Coast Shire Council has come up with a plan they think can solve the problem of delivering the final section of the shared pathway, along Surf Parade Inverloch, but oh dear, local residents have pointed to an as-yet unresolved problem that could be a fatal flaw with the plan.

THE Bass Coast Shire Council’s administration has come up with a plan they think can solve the problem of delivering the final section of the shared pathway, along Surf Parade Inverloch, through to the surf lifesaving club.

Council is due to consider a plan at this Wednesday’s council meeting to make Surf Parade one-way, from Ozone Street through to Goroke Street, with cars allowed to continue in a westerly direction from Ozone but unable to progress beyond Goroke Street coming back the other way from the Cape Paterson Inverloch Road end.

What’s to stop traffic, diverted off Surf Parade in Inverloch by the proposed one-way, trying to find a way down “quiet” Lohr Avenue and back on to Surf Parade at Ozone Street?

The one-way change, according to the proposal, will allow the final section of the shared pathway to be completed, taking into account the present beach erosion risks, but the concern is that traffic directed down Goroke Street will seek to turn right into “quiet” Lohr Avenue in an effort to loop back to Ozone Street.

A “no right turn” condition or traffic island in Goroke Street might not solve the problem.

All will be revealed when council considers the “one-way Surf Parade” issue at this Wednesday’s council meeting.