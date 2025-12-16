Kidz Klub and genYouth are coming this January to Sandy Point

The 2025 Kidz Klub team. Kids Klub and genYOUTH kick off in January 2026 at the Sandy Point Community Centre with all activities free.

KIDZ Klub (Primary age students) and genYOUTH (Secondary age students) are back for the 41st year of operation at Sandy Point this January, with Kidz Klub kicking off on January 5 and genYOUTH on January 6.

Cara Little said the team is excited to be coming back to Sandy Point Community Centre. “To kick off the week, we are starting with a Family Day on Monday, January 5, from 10:30 am-1:30 pm. Then on Tuesday, January 6 to Friday, January 9, 2026, our program will run just like previous years from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm,” said Cara.

All activities are free and are specially designed for primary school-aged children. “We offer a fun week of Bible stories, games, crafts, quizzes, singing and prizes.”

Kidz Klub is also a great place to meet new friends! In addition to the regular program, the special birthday party will feature face painting, fairy floss, games, craft and much more!

“Parents are welcome to leave their children under our care, or to stay and have morning tea while the kids enjoy the fun.”

The genYOUTH is a free activity for teenagers held at the Sandy Point Community Centre from 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, Tuesday, January 6 to Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Each night features high-energy games, a positive message from the Bible, and – as in previous years – Sandy Point’s best supper!

“All activities are free; we hope you will be able to join us. Don’t forget to tell all your friends!”

For more information, visit www.sandypointkidzklub.org or contact the team via e-mail, kksandypoint@gmail.com or phone (03) 5940 0926.

All Kidz Klub activities are conducted in compliance with Victoria’s Child Safe Standards.