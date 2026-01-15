Kilcunda Lobster Festival celebrates 40 years

John Duscher hosting the spinning wheel last year at the annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival.

THE community is invited to join the Kilcunda Community Association for the annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival on the Kilcunda foreshore on Sunday, January 25.

Market stalls, live music and amusement rides to entertain the entire family will feature on the day.

The first incarnation of the festival was the Back to Kilcunda weekend long event held in 1984 as part of Victoria’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Kilcunda Lobster Festival was born the following year after good supply of lobster was available from the waters of Kilcunda and from fishermen in San Remo.

Former president of the Kilcunda Community Association Andrea Bolch said the town gathered to welcome back past residents, miners and school students to the town of Kilcunda after the local school was closed.

Miners would dress in their uniform and community members dressed in period costume, parading down the main street.

The three-day event brought people back to the small town.

They would take part in a bush dance at the local hall and children would dress up and ride their bikes down the main road.

It’s no longer a three-day event but the annual festival continues again in 2026 for its 40th anniversary, welcoming the community to gather and connect.

The historical spinning wheel remains the highlight of the festival, giving everyone the chance to win a freshly caught and cooked lobster.

The day is 100 per cent run by volunteers who have this year organised 60 market stall holders showcasing a range of quality food, produce, wine, gin, whiskey, jewellery, clothing, homewares and metal art.

Throughout the day, the crowd will be treated to emergency service displays, children’s face painting and amusement rides from Taylors Amusement.

Entertainment will be provided by four-piece band Spicy Sunday plus live sax and DJ Dreaded Sax.

“Throughout the day we will be selling lobsters supplied by San Remo Fisherman’s Co-Op as well as lobster lunches and prawn rolls,” KCA secretary Stephen Piper said.

There is copious undercover seating for patrons to enjoy their meals and the entertainment.

With the annual event held on the Bass Coast coastline, the association is again working closely with support from Bass Coast Shire Council and sponsorships from Bendigo Bank and Westernport Water.

The association actively manages the waste at the public event with guided waste stations, a system that significantly reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfill.

“At last year’s festival with the efforts of the volunteers and Bass Coast Shire Council, we successfully divided organics from recycling with zero contamination,” Mr Piper said.

“We’re encouraging everyone to bring their own water bottles to refill from the Westernport Water hydration stations.”

As part of the waste minimisation drive to reduce the use of single-use plastics, San Remo Fisherman’s Co-Op will continue to use reusable containers filled with ice for fresh lobster delivery.

The spinning wheel will be on the back of the truck.

Remember, each spin always results in one lucky winner walking away with a lovely freshly cooked lobster.

The festival will run from 10am until 3pm on the Kilcunda foreshore on Sunday, January 25.

All funds raised are used to maintain the community hall.

For more information visit the Kilcunda Lobster Festival on Facebook or visit www.kilcunda.org.au.