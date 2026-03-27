Late start to the Pinot harvest in South Gippsland

The South Gippsland Pinot Noir harvest has started later this year due to cooler weather and slower ripening conditions.

Gurdies Vineyard Manager Bruce Preston and Winemaker Ernie Cara plan to harvest red wine grapes until the end of April to allow the berries to fully ripen and soften. B06_1126

THE RED wine harvest is finally getting underway in South Gippsland after cooler weather conditions delayed the autumn vintage season for cool-climate reds.

The Gurdies Winery started processing Pinot Noir late last week and will most likely continue picking red wine grapes until the end of April.

Vineyard Manager Bruce Preston has harvested 1.5 tonnes of Pinot Noir this year.

Shiraz, Cabernet and some Merlot will all be harvested in the next couple of weeks.

Some reds will go into Rosé, according to winemaker Ernie Cara.

Processing begins with the de-stemming of the berries from the stalks. Placing a portion of the berries over the top allows the berries to ferment, which creates different flavours and adds a bit more complexity, according to Ernie.

“This year is late, we will give the Shiraz and Cabernet as long as we can,” said Ernie.

“The berries need to fully ripen and soften, and that will depend on the weather.”

Harman Wines at Wattle Bank, just minutes from Inverloch and Wonthaggi said they will start picking white wine varieties this week, followed by red wine grapes later in April.

“The Pinot Noir and Shiraz are a little later this year,” said Nicole Harman.

“The grapes are still on the vines.”

Guided by the seasons and a love for the land, David and Nicole Harman have nurtured their property into a thriving vineyard and a welcoming destination.

Cool climate wine varieties at Harman Wines include Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Shiraz and Merlot.

The Gippsland Wine Company is another local winery based just outside Loch Village.

The long, cool season has made it ideal for the early ripening varieties, including Gippsland Wine Company’s award-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling and late ripening Cabernet Sauvignon and Sangiovese.

The Loch Village Vineyard is the mature home block with a sloping north-facing vineyard planted to Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, first planted in 1999.

Moyarra Vineyard is planted to Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, and a second vineyard at Moyarra has been planted with Pinot Noir and Sangiovese.

Unlike Victoria’s warmer regions, South Gippsland’s higher rainfall and cooler climate allow for longer hang times, resulting in an easily recognisable unique, savoury profile.

South Gippsland and Bass Coast Pinot Noir is credited as being one of Australia’s best, with bright natural acidity, fine tannins, and complex flavours that are fast approaching world-class status, often including red fruits, florals, savoury black olive, and earthiness.