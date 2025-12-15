Lions launch bike program for children in need

Terry Hall with Danny and Meika of Inverloch Bike Hire and Megan Krause from the Proactive Policing Unit Wonthaggi, united in helping children access new bicycles.

LOCAL children doing it tough will soon be riding into the new year with brand-new bicycles, thanks to a new initiative from the Lions Club of Inverloch and District.

The Lions Pedal Power Project has been launched in collaboration with both the Wonthaggi Proactive Policing Unit and Inverloch Bike Hire. The aim is simple, giving children in the Inverloch and Wonthaggi areas access to bikes they may otherwise never have.

The first round of funding includes $4000 from the Lions Club, aiming to deliver bikes and helmets to selected children before Christmas. The program will rely on further community donations to hopefully extend the initiative into 2026.

Lions president Terry Hall said the club wanted to do something meaningful for young people who may be experiencing hardship.

“The Lions Club was wanting to do something special for the youth of the area. We see the youth of the area as the future, and so we’ve got to put more time into our young people,” he said. “We saw this as one way of working with the proactive policing unit and also working with Inverloch Bike Hire. Being able to recognise some of these children who may be in a bad situation, and wanting to find some way of helping them.”

The Wonthaggi Proactive Policing Unit will work closely with schools and welfare services to identify recipients confidentially, making sure the bikes reach the children who need them. Inverloch Bike Hire will do their part by sizing, supplying and checking each bike and safety kit individually, while the Lions will coordinate funding, donations and ongoing support. Bunnings is also supporting the project, donating tools and grease to ensure the bikes are received in top shape.

For Mr Hall, the impact goes far beyond the gift itself.

“They see that there are people out there who care about them,” he said. “When you have that sort of feeling, you respond, hopefully in a positive way, whether it’s at school, at home, or in the community. That helps everybody, I think.”

Proactive Policing Unit Leading Senior Constable Nick Carlson said his unit was proud to be part of the program.

“The Wonthaggi Proactive Policing Unit is proud to be partnering with the Lions Club of Inverloch and Inverloch Bike Hire in the Lions Pedal Power program, supplying bicycles to children and families doing it tough in these challenging times,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership delivering the Lions Pedal Power and other programs that benefit our local communities.”

Inverloch Bike Hire owners Meika and Danny also praised the initiative, saying it highlights the strong community spirit that exists locally.

“This project is another example of the hard work, dedication, and community-mindedness of our local Lions Club. We are extremely pleased to support such a fantastic initiative in conjunction with the Wonthaggi PPU,” they said.

Mr Hall said the club hopes to raise enough funds to continue the project into the new year, allowing even more children to experience the independence and joy that comes with owning a bike.

“The community has responded magnificently, as this community always does,” he said. “This is a very proactive community when it comes to helping people.”

Donations go directly toward purchasing additional bicycles and safety kits. If you would like to contribute, please visit: inverlochlions.au/pedal-power.