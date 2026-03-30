Lions riders pedal through South Gippsland for sight research

Team CERA and Team Sisters at the finish of the Lions Ride for Sight. Back row from left: Professor Pete Williams, Dr Flora Hui, Professor Keith Martin, Professor Rick Liu Guei Sheung and Professor Wang Jiang-Hui. Front row from left: Leesa Willmott, Sharon Oates and Kerry Fitzgerald.

TWENTY-EIGHT riders have completed the 32nd annual Lions Ride for Sight cycling through South Gippsland over four days to raise money for the Centre of Eye Research Australia.

The ride ran from Thursday March 18 to Sunday March 21 covering more than 330 kilometres from Longwarry through Warragul, Churchill, Leongatha, Inverloch, Wonthaggi, Loch and back to Longwarry.

Organisers are confident the fundraising target of $100,000 will be reached with donations still being received.

The riders included 10 first-time entrants, nine female riders and two visually impaired participants riding tandem bikes.

Among the group were Team Sisters made up of Inverloch’s Sharon Oates, Kilcunda’s Leesa Willmott and Leongatha’s Kerry Fitzgerald who were taking part for the fourth time.

Team CERA representing the Centre of Eye Research Australia included Professor Rick Liu Guei Sheung, Professor Pete Williams, Dr Flora Hui and Dr Wang Jiang-Hui with CERA managing director Professor Keith Martin joining the team on the final day.

Day one took riders 98 kilometres from Longwarry through Warragul and Yarragon to Churchill with the Lions clubs of Churchill and Yinnar providing catering.

The second day was the biggest at 110 kilometres from Churchill to Inverloch via Mirboo and Leongatha where the Leongatha Lions provided lunch.

Day three covered 79 kilometres along the coast through Cape Paterson and Wonthaggi before heading through Archies Creek and Glen Forbes to Loch where a fundraising auction raised $2464 for CERA.

The final day saw riders push through fog from Loch via Nyora and Lang Lang to Longwarry where federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred thanked the riders for their efforts.

Professor Martin spoke about the partnership between Lions and CERA as an integral part of funding vital eye research.

All money raised goes directly to CERA for research into curing and preventing blindness.

Team Sisters and the Inverloch Lions Club are also holding an eye health information evening at the Esplanade Hotel in Inverloch on Thursday May 14 with guest speakers from CERA.

For more information or to register for the evening contact Sharon Oates at oasiscc@dcsi.net.au.