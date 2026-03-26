Lior at Berninneit: two decades of songwriting with an intimate string quartet

In a recent interview, Lior shared that his regional performances are a chance for him to look back over the last two decades of music-making.

On May 9, Lior will bring two decades of songwriting with String Quartet to Berninneit. Photo: Carlo Santone.

SINGER-SONGWRITER Lior will launch a series of intimate string quartet performances beginning on Phillip Island at Berninneit on May 9, presenting a curated sweep of material drawn from his last 20 years of songwriting.

In a recent interview, Lior shared that these performances are a chance for him to look back over the last two decades of music-making. In sharing what he will deliver to the audience at Berninneit, Lior revealed that he'll outline a set that will be at once retrospective and flexible. A spontaneous, intimate show. One where you feel like you're in a communal lounge room with everyone.

Lior framed the string quartet performance as one strand of a wide-ranging career that now includes both band work and orchestral collaborations. Lior said projects such as his work Compassion, co-composed with acclaimed Australian composer Nigel Westlake, and a major appearance with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, have opened new creative avenues for his craft.

"The richness and power of an orchestra is unparalleled," he said. And working with classical composers has led Lior to delve into a world beyond conventional singer-songwriter settings.

Despite the scale of Lior's success in music, he said the artistic necessity of returning to smaller theatres and regional stages to maintain connection and creative drive is essential.

"I try to go back to regional touring every couple of years," said Lior. Noting that an intimate performance restores a sense of purpose that motivates his work.

Lior explained that working with strings enhances rather than replaces his core sound.

Lior has been performing with string ensembles of varying size for more than a decade now and said the format gives him freedom to select a broad catalogue of arrangements.

As an independent artist, Lior said he is framing his varied projects as deliberate choices and artistic curiosity, and he looks forward to a regional performance on May 9, a performance positioned around Mother's Day at Berninneit at 7:30 pm. Tickets are limited and available at www.basscoastculturalvenues.com