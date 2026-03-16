Liz Stringer's Victorian encore at Archies Creek before turning to Europe

LIZ Stringer and her band will perform an encore at Archies Creek Hotel on March 21 – a final Australian show for Liz before she returns home to Germany.

Liz Stringer will perform live at Archies Creek Hotel on March 21. Photo: Emiel Viellefont Antwerp.

LIZ Stringer and her band will perform an encore at Archies Creek Hotel on March 21 – a final Australian show for Liz before she returns home to Germany. Liz will bring a blend of textured new record material and her beloved catalogue of seven albums to the room. A dynamic set that may move from rock to quiet storytelling, where the audience will hear the meaning behind her lyrics.

After just completing her Australian tour, Liz will slow down in Germany with plans to write new music. Within that time, she’ll announce a handful of standalone releases later in the year, so this final show is an appreciation for her Australian following and their response to her most recent album, “The Second High.”

For the Archies Creek show, Liz will be joined by the lineup from last year's “To Survive” 17- day Australian tour (including long-time musician, Megan Bernard, on guitar, Graeme Pogson on drums and Warren Hunter on bass.)

Liz will also be in the crowd to meet her fans and sign merchandise – a way to say thank you to those who travel to regional shows and make these venues come alive, venues that have been central to her career.

Liz said she’s always had a strong focus on regional and remote touring. “I’ve been all over the country and really enjoy the feeling these venues deliver,” she said. “There’s something that can be a bit more community-oriented about playing in the country.”

Liz plays many shows solo but is excited to be playing with the band at Archies Creek – “it’ll be a bit of a last hurrah for me for a little while,” she said.

As a singer-songwriter, Liz explained that she writes from her own experiences, but also tends to take on other people's perspectives and characters and write about their lives. Of course, if I find a story compelling and relate to it, I tend to write to that,” she said. “We’re all individuals, but there is an enormous amount of shared human experience that we connect through, so again, if a story moves me, then it’s usually a good sign that it’ll move others too.”

As a girl who grew up in a musically talented family. “My Dad’s a musician and retired music teacher, so we had a lot of instruments in the house. And I just grew up playing,” said Liz. “I taught myself piano and guitar, and I did learn Cello; it was just a very natural environment for me to grow up being a musician.”

Liz said that since the release of “The Second High”, she has been driven to play more keys and write music on the piano. Liz looks forward to her final show in Victoria before taking time to write in her hometown of Germany. Tickets are still available. Visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au