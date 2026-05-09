Local MP pushes for Sale College campus funding

Gippsland South MP Danny O’Brien is calling on the State Government to fund a consolidated Sale College campus.

GIPPSLAND South MP Danny O’Brien has called on the State Government to fund a new Sale College campus in next week’s State Budget.

The project to consolidate the two-campus school onto a single modern site would provide a purpose-built secondary education option for families across the Gippsland South electorate, including South Gippsland.

Mr O’Brien said land has been secured, detailed planning completed and there is strong support from the school community and Wellington Shire Council, but the project is still waiting on construction funding.

“This project is ready to go,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Meanwhile students and staff are still being taught across ageing, outdated and increasingly expensive-to-maintain facilities.

“The current campuses are not fit for purpose and every year that they are patched up it costs more and delivers less.”

Wellington Shire Council finalised the sale of more than eight hectares to the Victorian School Building Authority late last year for the new campus at the corner of Gibsons and Cobains roads in Sale.

Settlement is expected once the required subdivision has been completed, with the council already planning infrastructure upgrades including traffic management and drainage to support the development.

Mr O’Brien said he has been advocating for a new Sale College campus since 2017 alongside the local community and the council, with a focus on bringing all students onto one purpose-built site.

He said continued delays were only increasing costs and prolonging uncertainty for families and staff.

“Every year this is delayed the cost goes up and the need becomes more urgent,” he said.

“This project represents a critical investment in local education, it provides certainty for families and it supports the future growth of a regional centre like Sale.”

Sale College has about 820 students split across its Guthridge and Macalister campuses.