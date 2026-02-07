Local photographers recognised in Australia Day competition

Sunrise by Ian Osborne took out the open category in this year’s Australia Day Photography Competition, showcasing South Gippsland at dawn.

SOUTH Gippsland photographers recently had the chance to capture the region’s best features and landscapes in the 2026 South Gippsland Australia Day Photography Competition.

Two standout images took the top honours in two separate categories, the under 15 award and the open category.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Nathan Hersey and Deputy Mayor Brad Snell filmed a presentation video, announcing the winners and acknowledging the strong response to this year’s theme, ‘South Gippsland, our home.’

The under-15 award went to Stephen Rawling for his image, Nature’s fireworks, Bottlebrush.

Cr Snell credited all the young photographers, saying it was “so amazing to see the interpretation of South Gippsland through their lens.”

In the open category, Ian Osborne claimed first place with his photo Sunrise, topping the list of a packed field of entries.

Council said more than 80 photos were submitted altogether.

Cr Hersey said the competition has become a meaningful part of the Australia Day celebrations.

“Australia Day is always a wonderful opportunity to recognise the spirit and creativity of our community, and this year’s Photography Competition has showcased that beautifully,” he said.

“The calibre of entries was outstanding, and each photograph reflected a unique perspective of what makes our region special.

“Congratulations to Stephen and Ian and thank you to everyone who shared their talent with us.”

Council wished to thank all entrants who participated in the competition.