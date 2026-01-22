Loch prepares to mark 150 years

Members of the Loch and District 150th Committee are preparing for the town’s 150-year celebrations in March. Back, from left: Ron Barnacle, Roly Jones, Paul Knox, Kris Waters and Greig Barry. Front, from left: Sue Tonkin, Helen Bryce, Lorraine Knox, Cheryl Green and Nathan Hersey.

THE township of Loch will celebrate 150 years since the town’s settlement with four days of festivities designed to reconnect generations and reflect on the town’s history.

From Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 9, locals, former residents and visitors are all invited to take part in a program that blends history, nostalgia and community connection, led by a volunteer committee made up of people with both long-standing and recent ties to the town.

Assistant secretary of the Loch and District 150th Committee Lorraine Knox said the group formed about 18 months ago under the umbrella of the Loch and District Historical Society and the Loch Public Hall.

“It’s really a group of people who still have a love for Loch and an interest in Loch,” Ms Knox said.

“Not everyone is from old families. There are younger and newer people as well, but we all care about the town and its history.”

Ms Knox said preserving that history was a key motivation behind the celebrations.

“It’s so important. Small towns like Loch have all played a very big part over the years, and we don’t ever want to forget what’s gone before,” she said.

The weekend will open on Friday night with the launch of a new commemorative book, followed by a free community barbecue at Sunnyside Park.

The book, edited and coordinated by Ms Knox, mainly focuses on the past 25 years of Loch’s history and builds on the town’s 125-year book.

“It looks at how the town has changed, from when it mainly serviced the farming community to what it’s become now,” she said.

“The bypass, the development of Sunnyside Park, new families moving in. A lot has happened.”

Saturday will include the unveiling of a commemorative seat and a special piece created by Loch Primary School, followed by a reunion and sports afternoon at the Memorial Reserve, organised with the help of former local clubs.

That evening, the Loch Public Hall will host a historical re-enactment and a local history trivia night, with supper provided and bookings required due to limited capacity.

Sunday will coincide with the Loch market and feature displays of old machinery and memorabilia, while the hall and bowling club will remain open with historic photo displays running throughout the weekend.

The celebrations will conclude on Monday with a school reunion and gathering.

For many, Ms Knox said the weekend would be about more than just marking a date.

“It’s a reconnection,” she said.

“Some people will come back and be surprised at how much has changed, but once you’ve got Loch in you, you’ve always got Loch in you. It’s a wonderful town to bring kids up in, to make friendships, and to belong to.”

She said the milestone also carried a sense of urgency.

“Paul and I often talk about how different it already is compared to 25 years ago,” she said.

All events are free, though bookings are required for the Saturday night hall event through Humanitix.

Public facilities and local businesses will be open throughout the long weekend to welcome visitors both old and new Loch residents, as well as anyone wanting to appreciate the town’s history.