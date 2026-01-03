Mare carries record weight to victory at Woolamai

It was a superb day for racing at the popular local picnic circuit, Woolamai, on Saturday, with a big crowd in for buck’s parties and other summer celebrations, and some great action on the track.

IT WAS a superb day for racing at the popular local picnic circuit, Woolamai, on Saturday, with a big crowd in for buck’s parties and other summer celebrations, and some great action on the track.

The six-race card was highlighted by a double to Sale trainer Troy Kilgower, after just two races, and a double to experienced picnic campaigner Angela Bence in races four and six.

While there was weighty win for the record books in race 5 when trainer Michael Binney and jockey Shaun Cooper defied the odds and the history at Woolamai with victory on the 9-year-old mare Diamanda carrying the top weight of 74kg.

As race caller Ben Sporle pointed out as the horses and jockeys were heading down to the 1908 metre starting gates, no mare had ever carried 74kg to victory at Woolamai, the previous best being 73.5kg a 20 years ago.

“If she does manage to do it, and history is not on her side, it will break the previous best since accurate race records were recorded.”

And she did just that, leading out of the barriers, and urged on by Cooper, establishing a winning break which he held comfortably to the line for a three-length win.

Balnarring Racing Club life member and former committeeman, Mick Binney, has the mare set for an elusive Balnarring Cup on Australia Day, January 26 where she’ll almost certainly have top weight again but further success would not surprise.

The day started warm and sunny with a huge crowd in and around the big shady elm trees which are a godsend for punters on warm race days, but by mid-afternoon a thin layer of cloud had drifted over and with a nice breeze in, conditions were ideal.

All is in readiness for the next race meeting at Woolamai, on Saturday, February 7 for the running of the 2026 Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup, in the local stock and station firm’s 140th year in business.

Woolamai race results January 3, 2026