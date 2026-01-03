Mare carries record weight to victory at Woolamai
It was a superb day for racing at the popular local picnic circuit, Woolamai, on Saturday, with a big crowd in for buck’s parties and other summer celebrations, and some great action on the track.
The six-race card was highlighted by a double to Sale trainer Troy Kilgower, after just two races, and a double to experienced picnic campaigner Angela Bence in races four and six.
While there was weighty win for the record books in race 5 when trainer Michael Binney and jockey Shaun Cooper defied the odds and the history at Woolamai with victory on the 9-year-old mare Diamanda carrying the top weight of 74kg.
As race caller Ben Sporle pointed out as the horses and jockeys were heading down to the 1908 metre starting gates, no mare had ever carried 74kg to victory at Woolamai, the previous best being 73.5kg a 20 years ago.
“If she does manage to do it, and history is not on her side, it will break the previous best since accurate race records were recorded.”
And she did just that, leading out of the barriers, and urged on by Cooper, establishing a winning break which he held comfortably to the line for a three-length win.
Balnarring Racing Club life member and former committeeman, Mick Binney, has the mare set for an elusive Balnarring Cup on Australia Day, January 26 where she’ll almost certainly have top weight again but further success would not surprise.
The day started warm and sunny with a huge crowd in and around the big shady elm trees which are a godsend for punters on warm race days, but by mid-afternoon a thin layer of cloud had drifted over and with a nice breeze in, conditions were ideal.
All is in readiness for the next race meeting at Woolamai, on Saturday, February 7 for the running of the 2026 Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup, in the local stock and station firm’s 140th year in business.
Woolamai race results January 3, 2026
- Race 1, first number 2 Sierra Sun for Sale trainer Troy Kilgower and jockey Sebastian Galea by five lengths from number 1 Diamond Flash One and third number 6 Mwamba.
- Race 2, the Matheson Family Celebrations Maiden Plate over 1008m was won by number 3 Flower Gallery by 2 lengths again for trainer Troy Kilgower, this time with jockey Leigh Taylor from second number 6 Reelness and third, number 7 Reisner.
- Race 3 was the unusually named ‘Pig Dog Plate Trophy Handicap’ over 1008m, marking the upcoming nuptials for ‘Pig Dog’ Aidan Farnetic the following weekend. The race was won by number 3 Magnardo by two lengths for trainers Reece Goodwin and jockey Maddison Morris from second number 2 Here's To Jane and third number 5 Montgomery Bay.
- Race 4 the Fight Club Open Trophy Race over 1008m was won by the top weight, number 1 The Cruiser, in fine style by 0.75 lengths for trainer Sharyn Trolove and jockey Angela Bence, the first of her double on the day. Second was number 8 Wunambal and third number 4 Irresistible Sir.
- Race 5 was the Jimma Picks A Winner Open Trophy Handicap Race over 1608m, an all-the-way win for Number 1 Diamanda by three lengths for trainer Michael Binney and jockey Shaun Cooper with 74kg on her back. Cooper typically rides in the range of 63kg to 74kg but once booted home a gelding at Woolamai carrying 77kg. Second was number 7 Oh No George from third number 8 Acey Deucy.
- The last event, race 6, the Wonthaggi Motorcycles & Power Equipment Trophy Handicap Race over 1608m was won number 2. Box Vale in a competitive finish by 1 length for trainer Kerry Farrugia and jockey Angela Bence, completing a double of wins on the day. Second was number 8 Maid On Stryke and third number 5 Houdini Catarno.