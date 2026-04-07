Miners Dispensary helps ease financial pressure for families

Claudia Platt, dispensary technician at Miners Dispensary, and Amanda Hart of the Salvation Army.

THE Wonthaggi Miners Dispensary donated one dollar from every non-prescription sale to the Salvation Army to support local families under financial pressure after the festive season.

General Manager Sally Howden said the start of the school year places significant strain on household budgets, with uniforms, books, shoes and technology adding up quickly.

“By contributing to the Salvation Army, we hope to ease some of that burden and help local children feel confident, prepared and included at school,” Ms Howden said.

“I am grateful to our members. Thanks to their contribution, we were able to provide a $3,000 donation to The Salvation Army to support Wonthaggi families facing the added pressure of school expenses.”

“Supporting this initiative is a practical expression of that mission in action,” Ms Howden said.

“As a community-owned organisation, we are grateful to partner with The Salvation Army, whose local knowledge ensures assistance reaches those who need it most. Reinvesting back into the community that has supported us for more than 100 years remains central to who we are and why we exist.”

The Wonthaggi Miners Dispensary hopes to make the program an annual initiative each December to ease financial pressure for local families.