Morning Today Show to launch Inverloch Equinox Festival

Come to The Glade at Inverloch on Friday March 20 from 6.30am dressed in something tasteful or quirky when Channel Nine’s Today Show launches this year’s Inverloch Equinox Festival with live weather crosses.

Ashleigh Urry from Aligned by Nature meditating with opening night guests at last year’s Inverloch Equinox Festival B96_1225

CHANNEL Nine’s Today Show will be broadcasting live weather crosses from Inverloch from 6.30 am on Friday, March 20, to launch this year’s Equinox Festival and the public is invited to come along dressed to celebrate the equinox.

The equinox occurs twice a year on March 20 and September 22, when daytime and nighttime are exactly the same length, 12 hours each.

The first Inverloch Equinox Festival last year proved to be a huge success, attracting over 4,000 visitors to the town for the festival weekend.

Planning for the 2026 Inverloch Equinox Festival is well advanced, with Inverloch preparing to host yet another celebration of wellness, nature and harvest.

This year’s program offers a wide range of themed events, highlighted by a free music performance at The Glade featuring headline act Jack Botts.

According to Glenn Morris, President of the Inverloch Tourism Association, the Today Show weather segment broadcast presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase both the festival and the beautiful town of Inverloch to a national audience.

The community is encouraged to pop into The Glade from around 6.30 am dressed up in a tasteful or quirky outfit that showcases our fun festival and the town of Inverloch.

“Let’s make the weather crosses memorable for everyone watching throughout Australia,” said Mr Morris.

The Equinox Festival starts on Friday night (March 20) with Joy In Motion Sound Movement Meditation, After Dark Tarot Cards at the Inverloch library, Sunset Bush Poetry with Horses, a wine and cheese appreciation night at the Inverloch Life Saving Club, Inverloch Under The Stars and After Dark Tours Secrets by the Inlet.

The Invy Park Run kicks the festival off on Saturday morning (March 21), followed by Dino Discovery Palaeo Lab, Wellbeing Expo, Pony Rides and Farm Gate, Inverloch Shell Museum, Artist Talk and Open Studio. Live and free at The Glade will be the Inverloch Shell Museum, Artist Talk and Open Studio, food trucks, and kids activities and entertainment, including Mr Marvel circus acts, and live music from Zenith Paradox, The Drop Kicks, Youth Band, Snuff Puppets, Didgeridoo Beats Ganga Giri, Hot Tub and Australian singer/songwriter Jack Botts.

On Sunday (March 22), enjoy Morning Flow, Inverloch Lions Club Market, Dino Discovery at The Caves, Inverloch Shell Museum, Walk Journal Meditate with Horses and a long brunch celebrating Inverloch. Finish the weekend on Sunday night with Inverloch Under The Stars, After Dark Town Tour Secrets by The Inlet and the Equinox Encore at the Esplanade Hotel.

For more information, go to inverlochequinoxfestival.com.au/