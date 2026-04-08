Mullets raising thousands for mental health

Wonthaggi Club operations manager Liam Sawyer sporting his fresh mullet, courtesy of Urban Hair hairdresser Holly McLean. W03_1426

WONTHAGGI Club operations manager Liam Sawyer is turning a fresh cut into a fundraiser for mental health.

Currently taking part in the Black Dog Institute’s ‘Mullets for Mental Health’ campaign this April, Mr Sawyer has styled his hair into a mullet to raise money for mental health research and improved mental health resources.

Mr Sawyer got his new do at Urban Hair in Wonthaggi, with hairdresser Holly McLean giving him the cut free of charge in support of the cause.

He said the fundraiser had already exceeded his original goal.

“So far we’ve raised $1300, and the aim was $1000,” Mr Sawyer said.

“I haven’t done much promotion, so hopefully I’ll get my Facebook page going and we can try and double that.”

‘Mullets for Mental Health’ is an annual campaign run by the Black Dog Institute, and it encourages participants to grow a mullet through April to raise funds for suicide prevention and better mental health outcomes in Australia.

Mr Sawyer emphasised how important the cause is, with money raised going towards those struggling.

“The money goes towards making sure people get help with mental problems. People who are struggling,” he said.

“I get notifications saying the money we’ve raised is helping x amount of people. It’s a great cause.”

While some might feel nervous about committing to the somewhat polarising hairstyle, Mr Sawyer said he wasn’t fazed in the slightest.

“I know it’s for a good cause,” he said.

The Wonthaggi Club has also thrown its support behind Liam, helping promote the cause in their venue and allowing in-person donations.

“They’ve been great in helping me promote it,” Mr Sawyer said. “Along with Urban Hair doing the haircut itself.

“Wonthaggi Club have been promoting in venue, so we’ve been getting some donations from people scanning the QR code.”

He also wanted to thank Wonthaggi Club staff member Hannah Cole for her work behind the scenes in helping organise the effort.

For anyone who might be considering participating, Mr Sawyer had a simple message.

“It’s only a short-term loss for someone’s long-term gain,” he said.

For those who wish to donate, you can do so in person at the Wonthaggi Club or by visiting https://bit.ly/4dUOJ0o.