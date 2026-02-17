Murder mystery author to speak

Murder mystery author Vikki Petraitis is set to speak at the Wonthaggi Workers Club next month.

THE discovery of human remains in the backyard of a Silverleaves property last month has been dismissed by police as relating to any high-profile missing persons cases.

But it did not stop intense interest in the 1986 Phillip Island murder of 23-year-old Beth Barnard and the disappearance of Vivienne Cameron.

The interest developed in the wake of a high-rating podcast on Casefile with Vikki Petraitis, co-author of The Phillip Island Murder and ahead of the release of a new book by Ms Petraitis, The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron.

Ms Petraitis is set to speak about her book at a Crime Night at the Wonthaggi Workers Club on Friday, March 13 at 7pm.

Tickets are available on Trybooking.