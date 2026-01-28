Music carnival and fireworks at Oz Day at the Daly

Ash, Kim and Maddie Chetland from Wonthaggi enjoying everything Oz Day at the Daly has to offer. W11_0426

DALYSTON Recreation Reserve came to life on Monday as families and visitors gathered to celebrate Australia Day with a concert and carnival-themed event.

Families began to trickle in shortly after the gates opened at 4pm, with the reserve buzzing by late afternoon, filled with the sounds of live music, laughter and revelry.

Children under 18 entered for free, making the event a great family occasion.

Live music contributed to the festival-like atmosphere as multiple local acts took the stage.

Imogen Price kicked things off at 5pm, followed by 820 Door Jambs at 6.30pm and the Knuckleheads at 8pm, before fireworks lit up the Dalyston sky at 9.30pm.

There were plenty of activities for the kids, with carnival-style games including pop a duck, pull a string and laughing clowns.

Rides such as bungee trampolines, along with face painting and bubble blowers, allowed kids plenty of options.

Banners around the reserve carried the Australia Day message “Reflect, Respect, Celebrate”.

Dalyston Football Club vice-president Andy Thomas spoke about the opportunity Australia Day presents to pause and appreciate a country many often take for granted.

“Our country is a special place. At times I don’t think we realise how special it is,” he said.

“It’s a celebration, but also an opportunity to be thankful that we are living in Australia.”

Events coordinator Frank Angarane said the day was designed as an affordable and inclusive community event.

“We’re trying to push local musicians. We use local entertainers, local traders, local contractors. It really is a local event.”

Both organisers emphasised the importance of volunteers and the support of local businesses, particularly Alex Scott, who contributed to the fireworks display.