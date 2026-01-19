Music scholarship program extended into 2026

Martin Carlson Foundation trustees Gary Brittle and Darren Polglaise, Ellen Sorrell (Assistant Principal Korumburra S.C.), Rosie Handley (Korumburra S.C. Music Coordinator) and Sarah Lawless (South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN) announced music scholarships for 15 local secondary school students. B29_5025

FIFTEEN young musicians from 10 regional South Gippsland schools were awarded music scholarships at a summer festival concert performed at Leongatha Secondary College’s Mesley Hall.

Sponsored by the Martin Carlson Foundation in partnership with Soundhouse Music Alliance and Music For All and the South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN, the music scholarships recognised the outstanding talent of young local musicians and vocalists.

“The Martin Carlson Foundation is gaining much momentum within our region and is proving to be a major supporter of our youth and community organisations,” said Foundation Trustees Gary Brittle and Darren Polglaise.

“It was a fantastic evening with the South Gippsland school music program.”

Darren Polglaise and Gary Brittle said they were so encouraged by the wonderful young musicians they had decided to continue the scholarships moving forward.

A new music program sponsored by the Martin Carlson Foundation was one of several new initiatives announced for 2026 to encourage young people to develop and recognise opportunities that can assist the region within the creative arts sector.

Soundhouse Music Alliance CEO Robert Walker spoke about the work of the Music Alliance and the partnership with the Martin Carlson Foundation.

The scholarship winners announced at the concert were Mila (Foster S.C.), Ghun (Leongatha S.C.), Sandy, Olivia, Alice and Zak (Mirboo North S.C.), April and Violet (Korumburra S.C.), Arthur, Hugh and Kayden (Bass Coast S.C. San Remo campus) and Abbie, Cody, Flynn and Ruby (Bass Coast S.C. Dudley campus).

The scholarships will cover musical instrument hire as well as music fees for 2026.

Sarah Lawless from South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN and Mark Tudor of the South Gippsland Bass Coast Trade Skills Alliance were thanked for their tireless work in preparing for the summer concert.

Highlights of the concert included Ocean Blue played by a junior guitar ensemble and a vocal ensemble performing the Sound of White by Missy Higgins.

The application process for the next round of music scholarships will begin in August or September 2026. For more information about the music scholarships contact the South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN or search for the Martin Carlson Foundation on Facebook.