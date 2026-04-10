Newhaven College – a strong start for a child’s education

While 2027 enrolments are already tracking strongly - with the potential to introduce a third Prep stream - a limited number of places remain. A Prep Information Morning will be held on Wednesday, April 29.

Newhaven College Prep Teacher Kerryn Lynch provides a strong foundation of learning for her Prep students, Benji and Mason.

DUE to the strength of its Prep to Year 4 Junior School program, Newhaven College continues to experience growing interest from families seeking a strong start to their child’s education.

The College is encouraging prospective parents to begin their school decision-making journey early, with enrolments for 2028, 2029 and beyond now firmly in focus.

While 2027 enrolments are already tracking strongly - with the potential to introduce a third Prep stream - a limited number of places remain. Families considering Newhaven are encouraged to look ahead and plan early to secure their preferred intake year.

To support this important decision, the College is inviting prospective families to a special Prep Information Morning on Wednesday, April 29. Designed for those exploring future enrolment options, this session offers a valuable opportunity to gain insight into the Newhaven experience and what sets the College apart.

Newhaven College Prep Teacher Kerryn Lynch provides a strong foundation of learning for her Prep students, Alison and Olive.

Known for its strong pastoral focus and nurturing environment, Newhaven College provides a supportive and engaging start to school life that consistently exceeds families’ expectations. During the Information Morning, parents will learn about the College’s hands-on approach to learning, music programs, and outdoor education opportunities, including rich play-based experiences that can be found in the new adventure playground - all thoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity and confidence in young learners.

Cath Huther highlights the importance of this early connection: “Our Prep Program is more than just an introduction to school - it’s the beginning of each child’s educational journey. The Prep Information Morning will cater for families considering enrolment in 2027, 2028, 2029 and beyond, with a clear focus on helping families make informed, confident decisions about their child’s future.”

2025 Prep, Esther, has thrived at Newhaven College since commencing at the school.

The information session offers families the chance to discover the full Newhaven journey, from Prep to Year 12, including the many opportunities that enrich each stage of learning. Parents will gain insight into the early years while also experiencing the College’s strong sense of community and the benefits of building early connections. It’s an opportunity to feel informed and confident in choosing the right fit for their child and family.

To learn more about Newhaven College’s Prep program, everyone is encouraged to attend the Prep Information Morning on Wednesday, April 29, at 10 am.

The event will feature an informative presentation, a parent perspective talk, followed by a guided tour of the school. For more information, visit the Newhaven College website: ‘Book A Tour’, or contact admissions@newhavencol.vic.edu.au