Newhaven College’s VCE students accepted into prestigious performing arts schools

NEWHAVEN College is proud to announce that two very talented Year 12 students from 2025 have been accepted into highly competitive performing arts courses commencing in 2026.

Cecily de Gooyer has been selected into the exclusive VCA (Victorian College of the Arts) Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) Course. Cecily was one of just 20 students selected from 2000 applications.

Grace Farmer has been accepted into the elite WAAPA (Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts) Musical Theatre Course. Grace was one of just 18 students selected from over 800 applications.

Both courses are the best in Australia and are highly competitive, accepting a very small number of candidates. Both courses require a rigorous entry process involving auditions and workshops. Even less common is that both girls have been accepted directly out of school. This is a credit to their talent and dedication over many years. Cecily and Grace were coached and nurtured throughout their schooling by the talented and dedicated music and theatre teachers at Newhaven College.

Newhaven College Principal Tony Corr is very excited for them both, saying, “Bravo to Cecily and Grace! We wish them both all the best on the exciting next phase of their journey.”

