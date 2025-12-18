Next generation of riders could be the key to MotoGP

Superbike riders Max Neukirchner and Jakeb Sullivan with Bass Coast Shire Mayor Rochelle Halstead, Rosa Scarlato from Pino’s Trattoria and Destination Phillip Island General Manager Kim Storey calling for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to remain at Phillip Island.

AS BASS Coast Shire takes up the fight to keep the MotoGP on Phillip Island one group of fans seem to have all but been forgotten except that is by the new owners Liberty Media.

Liberty Media acquired 84 per cent of the MotoGP earlier this year and this season’s MotoGP events have figured prominently in Liberty Media’s latest financial results.

With the Asia Pacific accounting for a growing number of MotoGP fans it makes sense that the MotoGP remains firmly rooted in the Asia Pacific. With the MotoGP calendar of events now confirmed up to 2031 in many locations Liberty Media has identified young fans as the key to the future of the MotoGP.

Moto2, Moto3 and Moto4 are all seen as essential to cultivating the next generation of international and local riders. Australian rider Senna Agius from Camden, NSW was the first Australian to win a Moto2 race at Phillip Island.

Liberty Media has also signalled its intention to boost cultural influence through MotoGP events, improve fan zones and music offerings, increase local market penetration and turn races into destination events.

Bass Coast Shire Council last week reaffirmed its strong support for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to remain at Phillip Island beyond its current contractual term.

The event is seen as a cornerstone of Bass Coast’s visitor economy, delivering significant economic benefits, global exposure, and community activation.

The Island hosted the first Australian Grand Prix in 1928, cementing its place in national motorsport history. The MotoGP itself was first run at Phillip Island before being relocated to Eastern Creek for a brief period in the 1990s, ultimately returning to the Island where it has remained since 1997.

The event has proven to be a major economic driver for Bass Coast and Victoria.

An economic impact study by Ernst & Young in 2023 found the Grand Prix generated $54.6 million in total economic benefit for the state, including $29.4 million in direct local spend for Bass Coast.

Securing the MotoGP beyond 2026 aligns with council’s long-term objectives to grow the visitor economy, strengthen regional partnerships, and enhance global recognition.

Having worked in the motor industry for many years Cr Tim O’Brien said the risk was if we lose the iconic Grand Prix from the Island we’ll probably lose it from Australia.

“Tailem Bend and Avalon have been touted as possible places where the event could be run but it is its iconic status that has kept it here,” said Cr O’Brien.

Cr Ron Bauer said the importance of the MotoGP to the Island could not be overstated.

“The GP is the most important short term accommodation stay event in terms of dollars brought in over a week. The loss of homes opting out of the short term accommodation scheme due to the loss of the GP could have enormous repercussions to our bottom line.

“The MotoGP is a growing event not an event in decline. We know the riders wish the event to stay on the island. They love riding on the track, and we love having it here. We need to stay out in front in this race, not slide off the track and get the chequered flag.”

“Coming second is not an option,” said Cr Bauer.

“Failure to retain the world class event would represent a significant economic and reputational loss for Bass Coast while continued hosting will consolidate Bass Coast’s position as a leading destination for major events.”

In 2024/25 Bass Coast Shire Council contributed $98,000 towards the MotoGP split between traffic and transportation implementation costs and entertainment in Cowes.

The owner of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit the Linfox Property Group is responsible for capital improvements required to maintain the event’s sustainability.

A petition can be signed at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/SaveOurMOTOGP