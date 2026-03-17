Outstanding 19-acre lifestyle property on Fish Creek’s doorstep

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

RAY White Foster is delighted to present this outstanding property to the market.

With lifestyle properties of this size becoming harder to find this property will hold plenty of appeal.

Situated adjacent to the Great Southern Rail Trail, 2.9km from the Fish Creek Hotel and a short 15-minute drive to the beautiful beaches of Waratah Bay you will be central to all the region has to offer.

The brick veneer family home with recent updates offers three bedrooms which are all a good size, the master with walk-in robe and ensuite, family bedrooms adjacent to the family bathroom and separate toilet.

Open plan, light and modern is the theme to the kitchen, living and dining areas.

The kitchen offers electric and gas appliances, generous bench and storage areas, a breakfast bar and a large butler’s pantry.

The spacious living and dining areas feature timber laminate flooring, reverse cycle air conditioning and solid fuel heating.

Other features include a large enclosed deck and alfresco area, bullnose verandas and low maintenance lawn and garden areas.

The 19 acres is divided into 14 paddocks with an all-weather laneway, fencing is all horse-safe and supported by power and well maintained.

The property is ideal to graze horses but alpacas, sheep or cattle will certainly do well here.

There is a 35 x 45m dressage arena, stockyards and race, machinery and assorted shedding and two dams with established trees and shelter belts.