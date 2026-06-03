Outtrim Downs 85-acre lifestyle property offered in two titles

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

IN a tightly held region of farmland, this remarkable property is being offered as a whole or in separate parcels.

The land size in total is approximately 85 acres, made up of 63 acres of pasture with sealed road frontage and river frontage, and the balance of 22 acres which includes the home and shedding.

Adjoining native bushland, the home is set 400 metres back from the road and accessed by a private tree-lined driveway with well-kept farmland on either side.

Set amongst beautiful trees established for decades, the home immediately reveals the quality of recent upgrades.

The home is filled with natural light and takes in beautiful views across the gardens and farmland.

The modern kitchen is a breath of fresh air, with loads of bench space including a breakfast bar and plenty of storage.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area and family sitting room, and around the corner is a large lounge with a cosy wood fire and direct access to the undercover meals and entertaining area.

The upgraded bathroom features a shower and bath with a separate toilet, alongside a large laundry mudroom and second toilet.

Additional infrastructure includes a massive high-clearance shed of approximately 30 metres by 9 metres, plus a huge adjoining carport of the same dimensions which is high enough for serious machinery.

Part of the shed includes an entertaining area with a large open fireplace and an adjoining pizza oven.

Just down the track is a disused dairy which forms part of the cattle yards and loading race.

Other infrastructure includes a large chook shed with an enclosed yard, a children’s play area, a carport adjoining the home, water infrastructure for stock and an adjoining creek line.

The farm fences and driveway are in excellent condition and ready to operate.

The property is supported by dam water with springs on both titles, ideal for year-round water security.

It is set up to fatten cattle or sheep, ride horses or tear around on motorbikes.

The property can be purchased as a whole by negotiation or in individual titles, with a price guide of $950,000 for the 63 acres and $1,600,000 for the home and sheds on 22 acres.

Located just 15 minutes from the beaches of Inverloch and central to the main townships of South Gippsland including Leongatha, Korumburra and Wonthaggi.

For families with young cricketers, the local OMK cricket ground is a stone’s throw from the front gate.

This is more than just a farm.

It is a lifestyle for a family to enjoy.

Contact Andrew Newton on 0402 940 320 or Emily Hillberg on 0422 622 299 at Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha to arrange a private viewing.