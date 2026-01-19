PICAL launches community-led Term 1 program for all ages

Lou Shearman, PICAL course participant, is learning new skills as part of the 2026 program.

PHILLIP Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL) have launched its term one program for 2026. The program focuses on helping people to connect, learn and grow within a supportive community environment.

Kicking off the new year, offerings continue to expand in response to local interests and needs. Popular favourites return, including chair yoga and carers' support groups. Girls on Tools, a PICAL program staple since 2024, will now run two beginner courses - one during the day and one in the evening - to better accommodate the needs of the local community.

Resident chefs and PICAL volunteers Tony and Cindy Goodlet are offering two cooking programs - a BBQ masterclass focusing on fire, smoke and feast and a cooking for family gatherings course covering brunches, lunches and dinners that everyone will love.

Exciting new courses include meditation, a six-week how-to-write-a-book course and belly dancing.

With something for all ages, a fantastic friendships course for girls aged eight to 12 will take place over four weeks, while PICAL’s Blue Gum Reserve is inviting bookings from schools, kindergartens and day care groups to come and discover the magic of the Pantry Garden.

“Everything we do at PICAL is community-led, and this term’s program is a testament to just that. We’ve listened to the community and, together with our volunteers, designed a program that is for everyone. We’ve built on the foundations of previous terms and adapted - as seen with Girls on Tools now being available in the evening for those who work during the day,” says Kerryn Ladell, Assistant Manager, PICAL.

“We’re really proud of this program and hope it will bring even more people to PICAL, so that even more meaningful connections can be made.”

This term’s offerings range from job-ready and skills-based courses to community education, volunteering opportunities, social groups and wellbeing initiatives. For more information or to enrol, visit pical.org.au.

PICAL is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit community centre operating across two locations in Cowes - 16 Warley Avenue and Blue Gum Reserve, 119 Settlement Road - home to the Pantry Garden, Coel’s Shed, Workshop and Common Room.