Power keeps rolling with win over Traralgon

There’s still work to be done as an inaccurate Wonthaggi Power team, including Kyle Reid, Jarryd Blair and Shannon Bray trudge off the ground at half time, trailing Traralgon by 11 points. But Wonthaggi kicked 11.5 after half time in a thrilling come-from-behind win. Photos: Elise De Santis.

WONTHAGGI Power backed up last week’s win over Leongatha with another big scalp on Saturday, June 13, beating Traralgon by 21 points at

Traralgon Recreation Reserve.

After trailing at quarter time and half time, the Power finished strongly to win 14.12 (96) to 12.3 (75).

The match came alive in the second quarter when Wonthaggi closed to within two points, sparked by a pressure goal from second-gamer Billy Wyhoon.

Wyhoon’s first senior Gippsland goal was celebrated by the entire team as Wonthaggi kept pressing towards the city-end goal, looking to break through Traralgon’s tight defence.

As usual, intercept specialist Tye Hourigan controlled the space in front of Wonthaggi’s goal, combining well with Membrey and Neilson.

But after Wonthaggi dominated the opening 10 minutes, Traralgon responded when Tom Hamilton won a high-tackle free kick and converted from 45 metres to restore a seven-point lead.

Matthew Wade had a chance to punish Traralgon after a 50-metre penalty, but missed, as the Power continued to hurt themselves with inaccuracy.

Tom Glenn, Shannon Bray and Isaac Chugg stood firm in defence; without them, Traralgon may have extended its lead as the Maroons found their run and rebound.

Wonthaggi continued to pepper the goals but finally Shannon Bray and Aiden Lindsay combined for a goal to put Wonthaggi back in front mid-way through the quarter.

Shannon Bray was moved forward and was keeping Hourigan honest by leading him away from the ball at times, but Hourigan continued to have an influence back there.

In the shadows of half time, however, Traralgon’s Hamilton put them back in front by a matter of points.

But it was Wonthaggi which came on strong after half time, kicking 4.4 to Traralgon’s 2.0, hitting the front by the last change and then coming home with 7.1 to the Maroons’ 4.3 to win a key game by 21 points with a withering finish.

Traralgon got out to a 15-point break with consecutive goals early in the third term, but Wonthaggi announced themselves with a string of three goals in four minutes to Jye Williams from the angle, Matthew Wade and Cooper McInnes, playing some of their best footy for the year.

The teams exchanged goals at the start of the last quarter and it was still anyone’s game 10 minutes in with Traralgon leading by a point until Aiden Lindsay kicked his third but follow-up goals to Glenn, Williams and Cooper gave the Power the breathing space they deserved, and they went on to record a memorable win.

Traralgon actually won the inside 50 count in the last quarter 13/12 which was testament to the strength of the Power defence all day. Otherwise, Power won the inside 50s 54 to 36 in a dominant display only undone by Traralgon’s straight kicking and Wonthaggi’s inaccuracy up until half time.

Wonthaggi won the clearances 44/33, the centre clearances 19/8, the free kicks 26/22 and the marks 96/91, including contested marks 12/8 and intercept marks 16/14 but not the inside 50 marks, Traralgon’s way 10/8.

Daniel Bourke was the dominant ruckman with 39 knocks, ably assisted by Jasper Shone 12, easily accounting for Traralgon’s Jacob Van Iwaarden.

Jye Williams, Isaac Chugg (TRFM Player of the Day), Bryce Joyce, Aiden Lindsay and Brodie Mabilia were the main ball getters for Wonthaggi in an even display, while Tye Hourigan was the standout for the Maroons with 28 disposals and 10 marks including six intercept marks.

It was quite a contest in cool, ideal football weather and an important one for both teams in their aim of finishing in the top three, to secure the “double chance” ahead of the finals.

For Wonthaggi, the result continues their momentum, following last week’s win over rivals Leongatha with another victory over a finals contender.