Ben McMahon celebrates 25 years of framing Inverloch’s history

Framed Inverloch has been owned and run by Ben McMahon for 25 years. b07_2426

WHEN Ben McMahon first opened the doors to Framed Inverloch, the coastal town was a vastly different place.

Winters were quiet, the streets were still, and the bustling tourist hub we know today was just a sleepy seaside village.

This year, Ben celebrates a momentous milestone, 25 years of running a business that has preserved the community’s most treasured memories, one frame at a time.

Ben’s journey into the world of custom framing began at just 20 years old, following a period of travel around Australia.

While exploring the country, he stopped in Noosa, where his uncle introduced him to the meticulous craft of picture framing.

Armed with a newfound passion and a strong work ethic, Ben returned to his hometown to set up shop.

“I had lots of different jobs before this, including starting a window cleaning business when I was 17, and working as a builder’s labourer,” Ben recalled.

“But framing stuck.”

Ben initially established the business across the road in A’Beckett Street, using second-hand equipment to get started.

Four years later, as the business grew, he moved to the current premises at Shop K, 10 A’Beckett Street.

Over the last quarter of a century, those initial second-hand tools have been updated many times to keep pace with modern framing techniques, but the core philosophy remains exactly the same, quality, handmade craftsmanship.

Born and raised in Inverloch, Ben has witnessed the town’s dramatic evolution firsthand.

“Inverloch was a very different place when I started,” he said.

“It was a lot quieter in the winter, but now there’s a steady stream of customers, including retirees and visitors.”

Despite the town’s growth, Ben’s lifestyle has remained deeply connected to the local environment.

A keen surfer, he still loves catching a regular wave anywhere from Wilsons Promontory to Phillip Island.

This deep love for the region is reflected in his business, which has become a staple for locals and visitors alike.

From a Picasso to Wimbledon sports memorabilia, Framed Inverloch has handled an astonishing array of items.

“We cover everything,” Ben says. “Artworks, photography, prints and memorabilia.”

Some of the items passing through his workshop doors have been truly extraordinary.

Among the most remarkable was a set of Wimbledon-winning shoes and a racket belonging to tennis legend Roger Federer, which had been gifted to a local sports masseur.

Framed Inverloch has also handled items of immense historical and cultural value.

Ben once framed a 700-year-old Tibetan silk thangka, one of only two known to exist.

Ben’s portfolio also boasts the framing of a Parisian etching, an official Archibald Prize entry, and even an original Picasso.

Framed Inverloch serves a diverse clientele, including private collectors, small businesses, corporations, galleries, architects, interior designers and upcoming artists.

Every single piece is crafted entirely by hand on the premises.

A defining feature of Ben’s work has been his commitment to the environment.

He works with sustainably sourced products, with a dedicated focus on using sustainably forested hardwoods.

The knowledge and experience Ben has accumulated over the decades ensures that every item, whether a priceless masterpiece or a child’s drawing, is preserved for generations to come.

Living locally with his partner and a blended family of four children, Ben has no plans of slowing down.

“I’m not bored yet,” he smiled.

“I always have new and interesting things come in, and new challenges. I live in a great area with great people and will keep doing what I’m doing.”