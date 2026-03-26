Riders reminded to stay on track as autumn trail bike season begins

The Conservation Regulator is ramping up patrols across west Gippsland as autumn trail bike season begins.

TRAIL bike riders heading into State forests this autumn are being reminded to stay on roads and formed tracks as the Conservation Regulator ramps up patrols across Victoria.

Autumn is the most popular time for trail bike riding in the state with cooler weather creating ideal conditions to explore the vast network of forest roads.

Conservation Regulator patrols will be visible across areas including west Gippsland over coming months covering forest roads, formed tracks and trail bike unloading areas.

About one-third of illegal off-road riding observations are recorded in the Gippsland region making it a significant focus for enforcement operations.

Conservation Regulator Director of Regulatory Operations Cal Heppell said authorised officers would focus on engagement and education.

“Autumn is one of the best times of year to explore State forests on trail bikes and our authorised officers will be visiting well-known riding areas to engage with riders and promote safe and responsible riding,” Mr Heppell said.

“Staying on roads and formed tracks helps protect these special landscapes and reduces impacts on native vegetation and wildlife.”

All vehicles must be registered when travelling on forest roads and formed tracks and all riders must be appropriately licensed.

Riding off-track including on illegal single trails causes damage to native vegetation, disturbs wildlife habitat and creates erosion.

It also poses a danger to hikers and campers using the same areas.

Public land authorities recorded more than 300 breaches of gates or closed roads and more than 700 instances of illegal vehicle use across Victoria’s parks and forests in 2024 with 140 infringement notices issued to riders caught off-road or in restricted areas.

Offences are more concentrated between March and October when riding conditions are at their best.

The maximum fine for riding or driving on closed roads is $3,300 while damaging wildlife habitat can result in a fine of more than $8,000.

On-the-spot fines of $165 also apply for illegal trail bike and four-wheel driving activity.

Solo riders are advised to tell a friend or family member where they are heading and when they expect to return.

Carrying a personal locator beacon is considered best practice when riding solo in remote locations.

For more information on safe riding practices in State forests visit vic.gov.au.