Room to grow at the top end of town

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

PERFECTLY positioned at the top end of Mine Road, Korumburra on a flat 1012 square metres allotment, this classic brick veneer home with spacious backyard, carport, double garage and workshop provides plenty of room for families and retirees who want space to grow and tinker.

The home offers a blend of charm and modern functionality, with an open plan kitchen and meals area extending to a front-of-house living room, with the addition of a separate home office/study.

The kitchen is well equipped with a Miele electric oven, electric cooktop, dishwasher and generous pantry and storage throughout.

Two reverse cycle air conditioners and ceiling fans in the living areas and master bedroom, plus external shutters, keep the home comfortable all year round.

The three bedrooms all have built-in robes.

The bathroom has been updated in recent years with a walk-in shower, vanity and separate toilet.

The laundry has good shelving and storage with convenient external access.

On the west side of the home, a fernery and garden space is ideal for pot plants and can be enjoyed from the kitchen and meals area.

The garden has citrus trees, is low-maintenance and includes a small water tank ideal for home garden use.

Shedding is excellent with a side carport at the entry to the home, gated direct access into the rear yard, and a fully concreted double garage with power.

A workshop, garden shed and storage shed with power complete the package.

Contact agents in conjunction - SEJ Real Estate and Nutrien Harcourts - for further information and to arrange a personal inspection.