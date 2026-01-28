Rotary lends a hand for bushfire recovery

Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary Club thank the Bass Coast team for their efforts during the Central Victoria bushfires.

Rotary thanks the Phillip Island CFA for their amazing support during their fundraising effort for Bushfire relief.

THE Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo (PISR) held their Bushfire Fundraising Appeal at Rotary Op Shop Cowes on Sunday, January 25, with generous donations exceeding $5,000.

The PISR Rotary Club will add to the total from previous Rotary fundraising efforts and donate a total of $15,000 to BlazeAid, providing vital assistance to farming families and communities who are rebuilding after the recent bushfires across Victoria, to directly support recovery efforts on the ground.

John Lovell of PISR Rotary Club said a donation of $1,000 will also be made to the Whiteheads Creek Fire Brigade, a small and under-resourced unit that went above and beyond in supporting the Bass Coast Strike Team by providing food, refreshment and emotional support – largely from their own pockets.

A representative from BlazeAid said that every dollar raised by the Phillip Island and San Remo community will make a real difference. BlazeAid relies on community generosity to help rebuild fences, restore properties and, just as importantly, to stand beside people as they recover from the trauma of fire. This support will have a lasting impact on families doing it tough.

Rotary Club President Gea Lovell said the community once again demonstrated its compassion, resilience and willingness to stand alongside those in need.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo, I sincerely thank everyone who donated, volunteered, attended, and showed such generosity of spirit. The funds raised will go directly to where they are most needed, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our community.”