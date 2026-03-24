RSPCA rescues more than 580 animals in rough start to 2026

RSPCA Victoria has rescued more than 580 animals since the start of 2026 including nearly 100 kittens.

RSPCA Victoria inspectors have rescued more than 580 animals since the start of 2026 in a 24 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The rescues included seizing 21 cats and kittens from a single property on March 17 after receiving a report about suspected hoarding in north-west Victoria.

The seizure marked the seventh time RSPCA Victoria inspectors removed more than 20 animals at a time from different properties so far this year.

Ongoing cost-of-living pressures, un-desexed pets and hoarding situations appear to be behind many of the reports with nearly 100 kittens arriving at RSPCA Victoria’s shelters during the period.

More than 170 cats and 120 dogs also came into RSPCA Victoria’s care along with horses, chickens, a goat, turtles, ducks and a rodent.

RSPCA Victoria Chief Inspector Michelle Green described the conditions many of the animals were found living in.

“Some animals came from hoarding properties and were living in squalid conditions with no natural light or ventilation with an accumulation of decades of excrement and the deceased remains of other animals,” Chief Inspector Green said.

“The animals coming in had a variety of health conditions including those who had been abandoned and starved others suffering with fleas, dermatitis, matted fur and ear and eye conditions.”

Chief Inspector Green said the shelter and veterinary teams had done an amazing job accommodating all the animals.

RSPCA Victoria’s Inspectorate currently has more than 900 open and active

investigations across the state and continues to educate, enforce and issue legal notices under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Local organisations including South Gippsland Animal Aid and Bass Coast South Gippsland Wildlife Rescue and Shelter also play a vital role in caring for unwanted and injured animals across the region.

South Gippsland Animal Aid has been rescuing and rehoming pets in the area since 1999 providing health checks, desexing, microchipping and vaccinations before placing animals in permanent homes.

It is estimated it will cost RSPCA Victoria more than $12.8 million to operate the inspectorate this financial year.

Anyone with concerns about the welfare of animals can make a report to RSPCA Victoria at rspcavic.org or by calling 03 9224 2222.