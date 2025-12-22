Shoulder to Shoulder: Silent reflection on the water’s edge

Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and the community stood together. No speeches – just silence.

ON Saturday, December 20, the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) stood together at First Surf in support and solidarity.



Surf Life Saving Australia invited the lifesaving community across the country to come together at 8:00 am (local time) to stand shoulder to shoulder along the shoreline, facing the sea, and observe a three-minute silence before patrols commence.



This moment is a show of unity recognising the tragedy that has unfolded at Bondi, honouring those who lost their lives, those who risked their lives, and those who worked tirelessly to save others.



Standing together as one community of surf lifesavers and lifeguards across Australia.

