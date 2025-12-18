Social housing to be Wonthaggi’s tallest

The proposed site at 9 Hagelthorn Street sits on a former church block surrounded by residential properties.

A 30-UNIT social housing development being fast-tracked by the state government will be the tallest residential building in Wonthaggi.

The three-storey development at 9 Hagelthorn Street would stand 12.2 metres high on a former church site, just 500 metres from the Wonthaggi CBD.

The $12.7 million project is being progressed under the state government’s Development Facilitation Program, which bypasses standard council planning processes and strips Bass Coast Shire Council of any authority to reject or approve the project.

The final decision rests with Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale told the Sentinel-Times the proposed development met building design standards under council’s local planning scheme and Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan.

“We are not used to three-storey buildings so I understand if people are taken aback a bit – it’s a new visual on the landscape,” Ms Crugnale said.

“If approved this development will provide a home for our community members living with a disability, at risk of homelessness, women and children fleeing family violence, young people and men.

“We are a kind, compassionate, welcoming and generous community and deep down we know that everyone deserves a roof over their head.”

Ms Crugnale said community feedback and submissions were encouraged as the project is currently on public exhibition, with submissions closing in January.

But Wonthaggi resident James Reynolds, who lives next door to the proposed site, told the Sentinel-Times he was shocked when plans appeared on the Department of Transport and Planning website on December 9 without announcement.

“The government can’t be fast-tracking this without any community consultation whatsoever – no one has any idea this is happening,” Mr Reynolds said.

Mr Reynolds lodged an objection on Friday over concerns the building’s height exceeds residential limits and would drive down property values for at least 30 homeowners in the area.

“The old high school block has been sitting there – there’s enough land there to do four storeys,” Mr Reynolds said.

“There’s plenty of commercial-grade land available that wouldn’t destroy property values for everyone in the area.”

Mr Reynolds said he was not opposed to community housing but believed there were better sites available that would not have such an impact on homeowners.



He said residents had less time than usual to lodge objections under the fast-tracked program and was exploring legal avenues to challenge the approval.