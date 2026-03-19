Students call for volunteer drivers

Bass Coast College’s FLOW campus principal Paul Fawcett, student Xavier Vandervelde and Village High School mentor Pat Nowak are appealing for volunteer drivers to help FLOW students get to and from school. Tk01_1126

VOLUNTEER drivers are needed to keep up the excellent attendance rates at Bass Coast College’s FLOW campus.

FLOW, standing for Flexible Learning Option Wonthaggi, operates out of Webbs Shed and offers an alternative program for students who have disconnected with the mainstream classroom.

The introduction of a van service from Cowes to Wonthaggi has increased attendance opportunities and provided greater access to education.

The FLOW campus currently has four dedicated volunteers donating their time to drive the van but staff have also been required to take shifts to keep the service going.

“We are looking for a few more drivers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays,” FLOW campus principal Paul Fawcett said.

“If there are volunteers who would prefer not to drive, we need more co-pilots as well.

“We require two adults in the van and the co-pilot is a passenger who provides support on the journey.”

The van seats 11 students and drivers need a regular driver’s licence and a Working with Children Check to be eligible.

Drivers will need to be available from 11am to 1pm to drive students to the morning or afternoon sessions.

Mr Fawcett said the van service had been greatly beneficial for the students.



“It’s fantastic.



“On certain days, we have eight or nine students on board, which is a record,” he said.

“Students are definitely utilising it to access school who otherwise wouldn’t.”

The FLOW campus has access to the van thanks to the Village High School which offered one of its vans to establish the service.

“The Village High School has been fantastic; it’s such a helpful relationship.

“The van is a two-minute walk away, so it’s convenient, and it has a big impact on our ability to support students’ attendance,” Mr Fawcett said.Village High School mentor Pat Nowak said the school was proud to assist the FLOW campus.

“We are all about community at VHS.

“We have six vans parked at Watt Street, so if one of them is out during that period, it doesn’t make a difference for us.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.

Mr Fawcett said the availability of the volunteer drivers would always be taken into consideration.

“If they can’t do it for whatever reason at any point in time, it’s no issue.

“We will ensure the students are picked up or dropped off, or we will notify the students ahead of time if the service is unavailable,” he said.

“We are willing to take on as many volunteers as possible.

“It would allow the staff to focus on the teaching, learning and planning side of things at FLOW.

“All the drivers need is an understanding that they are driving young people.

“The students are very respectful on the bus.

“There are behaviour expectations that we make very clear to students and families.

“We haven’t had any issues, and if there were any issues we’d deal with them in an appropriate way.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver or co-pilot for the FLOW campus is encouraged to call Paul Fawcett on 0491 362 779.