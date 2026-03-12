Super Swim Hero Amy swims 68.3 km in 28 days

Amy Hodson is a Super Swim Star. Over four years, Amy has raised $34,111 for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

AMY Hodson has done it again, but this year she took the Starlight Swim Challenge to a new level. Amy swam 68.3 km in February and raised $7,600, which has helped 195 sick kids.

Robyn Hodson, Amy’s mum, said Amy has had huge support from family, friends and the community near and far. “She is quietly proud of her effort,” said Robyn. “Amy takes part in this annual challenge to simply help others.”

Amy began the Starlight Swim Challenge four years ago and has since completed 110.98 kms – swam in only four months in total and raised an incredible $34,111 for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

“She is exhausted but very thankful to everyone who supported her and the Starlight Foundation,” said Robyn. “She is looking forward to the 2027 challenge.”