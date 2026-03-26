The people behind the blooms, meet grower, Nat Kunst

The March Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show features Growers Avenue, presented by Dish the Dirt podcast, including South Gippsland grower of Wild and Precious Flower Farm, Nat Kunst.

Korumburra, micro-farmer Nat Kunst is part of Growers Avenue, presented by Dish the Dirt podcast at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show. Photo: @m.a.d.creative.studio

AT the March Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, the show-stopping feature, Growers Avenue, presented by Dish the Dirt podcast, featured local growers and florists, bringing the farm to the city, including South Gippsland grower of Wild and Precious Flower Farm, Nat Kunst.

From March 25 to March 29, the grand dome of the Exhibition Building transformed into a vibrant urban flower farm. Featuring a range of small-scale regenerative growers and micro-flower farms, the new Inside the Royal Exhibition Building showcases the iconic Great Hall of Flowers, which once again transforms into an immersive floral gallery beneath the grand dome.

New in 2026, Growers Avenue bought a thriving urban flower farm to life, championing Australian-grown blooms from regenerative micro farms, including Nat and the work of other local growers through striking contemporary installations, placing craftsmanship and collaboration centre stage.

In an interview with Nat, she shared that this year's exhibition was an educational installation on sustainability and floral artistry, encouraging conversation about where the flowers come from.

Nat Kunst’s display at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show. Photo: @m.a.d.creative.studio

This collaboration for Nat came from her conversation with Bec Noble, host of Dish the Dirt podcast, who said she’s absolutely thrilled to see Growers Avenue expand into the largest installation ever held under the dome. “The response last year was incredible; people were genuinely hungry to meet the growers and understand where their flowers come from,” said Bec.

“This is the first year of the Grower’s Avenue, and it is about bringing a flower farm to the city. We’re recreating the stories, the passion and the people behind the blooms, so visitors can connect directly with the growers themselves.”

This is Nat’s second year collaborating with the event, showcasing her flowers, grown locally in Korumburra. “I was attracted to South Gippsland due to the high rainfall and good soil,” said Nat.

“I’m a micro-farmer and have been growing my flowers on half an acre in Korumburra for the past 18 months,” said Nat.

“Flowers are seasonal, emotional and deeply connected to place. When you meet the person who grew them, it changes the way you see them.”