Three schools one big sound at Korumburra music concert

Korumburra Secondary College vocal and instrumental students take centre stage.

STUDENT musicians from three South Gippsland secondary schools packed the Korumburra Secondary College hall for the annual SGSMP Mid-Year Music Concert.

The May 21 concert showcased the school’s vocal group, a combined Year 9 and 10 music elective class and a string of student-led acts.

The audience was also treated to performances by the combined Junior and Intermediate Concert Bands from Korumburra, Leongatha and Mirboo North secondary colleges.

Throughout the day students took part in workshops led by South Gippsland Schools Music Program teachers Justin Abicare, Nicholas Beale, Roy John and Sara Beale.

The day was particularly significant for the Year 7 Junior Concert Band students, many of whom were performing together as a single ensemble for the first time.

Brass teacher and Intermediate Concert Band conductor Nicholas Beale said the workshops and concert were a chance for students from smaller school ensembles to come together and perform as part of a larger group, with more diverse instrumentation and a richer overall sound.

Korumburra Secondary College principal Naomi Coleman said she was incredibly proud of all the students from the three local schools who performed to a packed house.

“Their talent and dedication were on full display,” Ms Coleman said.

“A standout was the performance of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, uplifting and beautifully sung by Easter, who had the audience spellbound.

“The confidence with which students performed, paired with their ability to connect with the audience, was truly outstanding.

“All the performances were a shining example of the strength of our music program and the way it nurtures not only technical excellence but also creativity, confidence and emotional expression in every student.