Totally Renewable Phillip Island (TRPI) advocacy leads to daytime hot water trial for Rhyll

Zoe Geyer and Garry Busowsky (TRPI), working on sustainable architecture and energy efficiency, have previously provided strong support for TRPI's goal of 100% renewable power by 2030. Zoe is now assisting First Nations communities with their transition to renewable energy.

TOTALLY Renewable Phillip Island (TRPI) has successfully partnered with AusNet to implement a small-scale hot water trial for Rhyll residents, demonstrating how community advocacy can drive innovative renewable energy solutions.

Starting March 1, 2026, up to 60 households in Rhyll will have their electric hot water systems automatically shifted from nighttime to daytime operation, harnessing the region's abundant solar energy during peak generation hours between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm, keeping the existing supplementary boost period from 4 am to 6 am.

The initiative addresses a growing challenge in renewable energy communities: what to do with excess solar energy generated during the day. As Phillip Island continues its transition toward 100% renewable energy by 2030, this trial offers a practical solution that benefits both the local grid and individual households.

By shifting hot water heating to daytime hours, the trial will maximise the use of locally-generated solar power that would otherwise go to waste. This means more solar energy is used within the community, reducing the need for electricity from the grid during nighttime hours when fossil fuel generation is still required.

"This is about being smart with the solar energy we're already generating," said TRPI Chair, Simon Helps. "Instead of curtailing solar systems or exporting excess energy, we're now using it to heat water when the sun is shining. It's common sense, and it will be happening right here in Rhyll."

The Rhyll trial aligns with Bass Coast Council's Climate Change Action Plan initiatives currently being updated, positioning Phillip Island as a leader in practical renewable energy innovation. The project demonstrates how regional councils can actively contribute to Australia's renewable energy transition through community-led partnerships.

TRPI will be conducting multiple community engagement sessions to ensure all residents understand the trial and can ask questions:

Public Information Sessions

• Public Meeting – Rhyll Community Hall - Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 11.00 am up until 12.30 pm

• Information stalls at Rhyll Twilight Markets - Site 54 between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm: Friday, January 2 and Friday, January 16.

• Community Drop-in Session - Rhyll Community Hall – Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11.00 am up until 12.30 pm

Online Engagement

- Online Information Session via Zoom - Wednesday, February 4, 2026, between 7 pm and 8 pm – Open for all, including non-residents and property owners – Expression of interest can register via humanitix registration and Facebook updates

- Facebook updates by following Totally Renewable Phillip Island - https://www.facebook.com/totallyrenewablephillipisland/