Women’s Wellbeing event to support healthy relationships in Bass Coast

Women of Gippsland Women’s Health (GWH) and PICAL (Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre) are leading conversations on wellbeing on April 22.

Gippsland Women’s Health (GWH) and PICAL (Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre), present Women’s Wellbeing Conversations: Healthy Women, Healthy Relationships in Cowes on Wednesday, April 22, from 5:15 pm until 8:00 pm.

LOCAL women are invited to take part in an evening of connection, learning and conversation as part of a collaboration between Gippsland Women’s Health (GWH) and PICAL (Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre), to present Women’s Wellbeing Conversations: Healthy Women, Healthy Relationships in Cowes on Wednesday, April 22.

Held at PICAL, from 5.15 pm to 8.00 pm, the free community event is part of a Gippsland-wide program aimed at strengthening women’s mental, physical and social wellbeing. The initiative is supported through the Victorian Government’s Women’s Health and Wellbeing Program.

GWH is partnering with PICAL, GCASA (Gippsland Centre Against Sexual Assault) and Anglicare to deliver an engaging panel and discussion session focused on building healthy, safe and respectful relationships.

Attendees will hear from expert speakers from GCASA and Anglicare on topics including setting personal boundaries, recognising unhealthy behaviours, supporting friends and family, and challenging gender stereotypes.

The event will also invite participants to share their experiences and insights about what supports women in Bass Coast to maintain healthy relationships and the barriers that still exist, and will include a free light supper. These conversations will help shape future programs across the region.

Gippsland Women’s Health encourage women and gender diverse people of all ages to attend, including local health professionals and community leaders.

“This is a valuable opportunity for women to connect, learn from experts, and help guide what’s needed locally to support healthier relationships and stronger wellbeing,” organisers said.

Register by visiting gwhealth.asn.au/events or call PICAL on 5952 1131. Alternatively, email reception@pical.org.au or register in person at PICAL reception.