World class Gippsland cheese returns to local supermarket shelves

The highly awarded cheese Inverloch Blue has officially returned to its namesake supermarket at Inverloch after Prom Country Cheese admitted to running out of stock due to overwhelming demand.

The highly awarded seasonal cheese Inverloch Blue is back on local supermarket shelves after Prom Country Cheese ran out of stock due to overwhelming demand.

INVERLOCH Blue is back on local supermarket shelves after stocks of the seasonal cheese simply ran out.

If history is anything to go by, it won’t be sitting on shelves for long. Some foods tell a simple story of production, but Inverloch Blue tells the story of an entire landscape.

The highly awarded seasonal cheese from Prom Country Cheese officially returned to the local supermarket at Inverloch after Prom Country Cheese admitted to running out of stock due to overwhelming demand.

If previous releases are any indication, local residents and visitors will need to move quickly to secure a piece of this culinary delight. This is not a cheese that rolls off a factory assembly line.

Inverloch Blue is a small-batch, highly seasonal creation shaped entirely by the natural rhythms of South Gippsland. Crafted using organic certified milk from a single dedicated herd, every single wheel offers complete traceability back to the farm.

The meticulous production process showcases true artisan dedication.

After initial crafting, the cheese is carefully wrapped in grape leaves grown directly on the property then soaked in premium wine sourced from a local vineyard before entering the maturation room.

This precise method yields an entirely unique flavour profile and directly reflects the specific land, the changing season, and the passionate people behind it. Quite simply, you could not replicate Inverloch Blue anywhere else in the world.

Prom Country Cheese owners Daniel and Chelsie Hales have built a stellar reputation for crafting cheeses with a strong sense of place. By pairing traditional cheesemaking methods with quality local milk and a strict commitment to small-batch production, they consistently celebrate the best of Gippsland's agricultural wealth.

The global cheese community has certainly taken notice of their efforts. Inverloch Blue achieved ultimate acclaim when it was crowned Grand Champion Cheese at the 2025 Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

It followed this success on the global stage, securing a prestigious Super Gold status and being named Best Australian Cheese at the World Cheese Awards.

For a product deeply inspired by the quiet landscapes of South Gippsland, dominating both national and international stages is an extraordinary achievement.

This cheese represents a true taste of place. Every wheel reflects the rhythm of the seasons, the unique soil, and the animals that produced the milk. It stands as a testament to what can happen when local passion meets world-class skill.