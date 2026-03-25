Young Victorians urged to share their views in 25th Youth Survey

Schools across Bass Coast and South Gippsland are encouraged to register students for the annual survey.

MISSION Australia is urging young Victorians aged 14 to 19 to share their views in the largest youth survey in Australia now in its 25th year.

The Youth Survey 2026 opened on Wednesday March 19 and gives young people the chance to express their opinions on the issues impacting the country along with their aspirations and experiences.

In 2025 more than 4400 young Victorians completed the survey naming cost of living as the most important issue in Australia with 64 per cent of respondents selecting it as their top concern.

Climate change and the environment was the second most important issue at 33 per cent followed by mental health at 28 per cent and violence, safety and crime at 25 per cent.

Mission Australia Victoria State Director Mychelle Curran said the survey was an annual check-in with the nation’s young people.

“The survey is a snapshot of what young people are thinking and feeling in this current moment and the data it provides is incredibly valuable,” Ms Curran said.

“In 2025 for the second year in a row cost of living was the number one issue of concern for Victorian respondents.

“Many young people told us that their families were stressed about money and it was clear they were feeling the impact of the high cost of housing, food and other essentials.”

In regional areas financial stress is limiting young people’s ability to participate in activities and opportunities and 20 per cent of regional respondents reported missing school due to anxiety, depression or mental health concerns which is higher than the Victorian average.

Schools across Bass Coast and South Gippsland are encouraged to register their students for the 2026 survey to help ensure regional voices are represented in the results.

This year the survey includes new questions on the teen social media ban and barriers to participating in community events.

Results will be published in November and shared with government, non-government organisations and schools.

The survey is open until August 14 and takes about 20 minutes to complete at missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey.