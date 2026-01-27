40th annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival draws a big crowd

Tammy and Ben Patterson, Chris Lunn and Graham French on the lobster wheel fundraising at the 40th annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival. B34_0426

THE CHANCE to win a Bass Strait lobster on the Kilcunda Lobster Festival spinning wheel drew a big crowd to this year’s 40th annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival.

Held in perfect conditions on the Kilcunda foreshore overlooking Bass Strait the lobster spinning wheel was kept busy all day raising funds for the Kilcunda community.

Started in 1985 as part of the Back to Kilcunda weekend the lobster festival re-appeared the next year as the annual Kilcunda Lobster Festival and has been held regularly since.

The highlight is always the lobster spinning wheel according to the President of the Kilcunda Community Association Marcel Van den Bronk.

“We expect 5,000 to attend this year,” said Mr Van den Bronk.

“We will have 100 spins on the wheel this year compared to 80 last year.”

Last year the festival committee ran out of lobsters.

Lobster lunches, Moreton Bay bug salads, prawn rolls and prawn pots proved popular with festival goers along with a wide variety of food choices, trinkets and craft items available from the many stallholders.

More carnival rides were added this year attracting plenty of young thrill seekers.

Assisting with the festival were 70 volunteers including Girl Guides assisting with recycling. Organisers expected 300 lobsters to be consumed all supplied locally by the San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op.

“Most of the funds will be used for the maintenance of the community hall to support community groups such as table tennis, tai chi and carpet bowls,” said Mr Van den Bronk.

“We also support the CFA and SES.”